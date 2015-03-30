* Feb industrial output -3.4 pct m/m vs f'cast -1.8 pct
* Manufacturers see output -2.0 pct in March, +3.6 pct in
April
* Robust output necessary factor to achieve higher economic
growth
By Stanley White
TOKYO, March 30 Japan's industrial output fell
in February at the fastest pace in eight months due to declines
in production of machinery, cars and electronics in a worrying
sign that domestic demand could be faltering.
Economists were already braced for a fall as many companies
were expected to trim output due to the timing of Lunar New Year
holidays, but the 3.4 percent month-on-month decline in February
was much worse than expected at almost double the median
estimate for a 1.8 percent fall.
Manufacturers' forecasts for the coming months still point
to a gradual recovery in output, but the outlook is less certain
and could complicate the Bank of Japan's task as the economy
slowly rebounds from last year's recession.
"These results are a little worrying, because the decline in
auto output could be due to weak domestic demand," said Hidenobu
Tokuda, senior economist at Mizuho Research Institute.
"Output is still on course to recover, but another
disappointing number makes this scenario less likely."
February's output slump was the biggest since June last
year, when production also fell by 3.4 percent.
Manufacturers surveyed by the trade ministry expect output
to fall 2.0 percent in March and rise 3.6 percent in April.
In January output rose 4.0 percent, the biggest increase in
nearly four years partly as demand surged before the Lunar New
Year.
Many economists had said that rise was unsustainable, but
the pace of decline last month suggests that the Lunar New Year
is not the only reason why companies curbed output.
If output continues to weaken, it would suggest that
consumers are buying less goods and that companies will need to
hire less workers, in turn hampering Tokyo's plan to revitalize
the world's third-biggest economy and shake off years of
deflation.
The output data come two days before the BOJ's closely
watched tankan survey, which is expected to show business
sentiment improved in the first quarter as a weak yen boosts
corporate earnings.
Data last week showed Japan on the brink of deflation in
February and consumer spending remained lacklustre, casting
doubt on how long it will take the BOJ to meet its inflation
target.
The BOJ launched quantitative easing two years ago to boost
inflation to around 2 percent, and while it has managed to lift
inflation expectations some economists say domestic demand is
still not strong enough to meet the central bank's price goal by
its self-imposed deadline of sometime around next fiscal year.
