* June output +0.8 pct vs forecast +0.3 pct
* Output seen +0.5 pct in July, Aug +2.7 pct
* Sharp slowdown seen in Q2 GDP, some analysts ponder
contraction
* BOJ keeps optimism, see economy emerging from soft patch
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, July 30 Japan's factory output rose
modestly in June after a big drop in
the prior month, highlighting worries of a second-quarter
economic slump as exports weaken and manufacturers are saddled
with large inventories.
Analysts expect the economy to bounce modestly in the
current quarter, helped by a pick-up in private consumption as
household incomes improve, but some warn of a prolonged lull as
China's economic slowdown takes its toll on external demand.
Industrial production rose 0.8 percent in June from the
previous month, trade ministry data showed on Thursday,
exceeding a median market forecasts for a 0.3 percent gain after
May's 2.1 percent drop.
"You cannot rule out the possibility of output sliding for
two straight quarters to September, forcing the economy to
stall," said Koya Miyamae, senior economist at SMBC Nikko
Securities. "The main risk is China's slowdown, which will keep
a drag on exports."
Reflecting expectations of a gradual pick-up in factory
activity ahead, manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect
industrial output, which accounts for roughly 18 percent of
Japan's gross domestic product, to rise 0.5 percent in July and
2.7 percent in August.
Still, the underlying weakness in output could reinforce a
view that the economy probably slowed sharply in April-June from
the prior quarter, or even contracted, keeping the central bank
under pressure to deploy fresh monetary stimulus.
The factory data, which is strongly correlated with economic
growth, will be closely scrutinised by the Bank of Japan, along
with a batch of indicators due on Friday.
The BOJ is widely expected to keep monetary policy steady
next week and is in no mood to act any time soon, arguing that
the economy will emerge from a soft patch in the current
quarter, helping inflation hit its ambitious 2 percent goal by
around September next year.
But some analysts are bracing for fresh BOJ stimulus as
early as October, with signs of weakness in the economy adding
to doubts whether inflation will accelerate as quickly as the
central bank projects.
BOJ board member Koji Ishida signalled his reluctance to top
up an already radical stimulus programme, though he sounded less
convinced about the economy's recovery prospects.
"There's a risk the recent softness in exports and output
may hurt corporate sentiment just when companies were beginning
to turn more aggressive on investment," he told business leaders
in Kyoto, western Japan, on Thursday.
