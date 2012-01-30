TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's industrial output rose 4.0 percent in December,
posting its first climb in two months, government data showed on Tuesday, due in part to a
recovery in supply chains disrupted by floods in Thailand.
The rise compared with a median market forecast for a 3.0 percent increase, and followed a
2.7 percent drop in November.
Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise
2.5 percent in January and increase 1.2 percent in February.
Following is a table of Japan's industrial output, with economists' median
forecast in parentheses:
(adjusted month/month): DEC NOV OCT DEC INDEX
Output +4.0 (+3.0) -2.7 +2.2 93.6
Shipments +4.5 -1.6 +0.2 95.5
Inventories -2.9 -0.6 +0.9 100.0
Inventories/shipments -3.6 -1.6 -0.9 112.0
(unadjusted year-on-year):
Output -4.1 -4.2 +0.1 94.1
Manufacturers surveyed by METI forecast output as follows
(seasonally adjusted month-on-month percentage change):
JAN (PREV F'CAST) FEB
+2.5 (+3.4) +1.2
To view the full tables, click here
(Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Joseph Radford)