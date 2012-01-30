TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's industrial output rose 4.0 percent in December, posting its first climb in two months, government data showed on Tuesday, due in part to a recovery in supply chains disrupted by floods in Thailand.

The rise compared with a median market forecast for a 3.0 percent increase, and followed a 2.7 percent drop in November.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 2.5 percent in January and increase 1.2 percent in February.

Following is a table of Japan's industrial output, with economists' median forecast in parentheses: (adjusted month/month): DEC NOV OCT DEC INDEX Output +4.0 (+3.0) -2.7 +2.2 93.6 Shipments +4.5 -1.6 +0.2 95.5 Inventories -2.9 -0.6 +0.9 100.0 Inventories/shipments -3.6 -1.6 -0.9 112.0 (unadjusted year-on-year): Output -4.1 -4.2 +0.1 94.1 Manufacturers surveyed by METI forecast output as follows (seasonally adjusted month-on-month percentage change):

JAN (PREV F'CAST) FEB

+2.5 (+3.4) +1.2 To view the full tables, click here (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Joseph Radford)