TOKYO Nov 30 Japan's industrial output
rose 2.4 percent in October after a steep decline in the
previous month, but debt woes in Europe, sluggish global growth
and the yen's strength cloud the outlook.
The rise was bigger than a median market forecast of a 1.0
percent gain and followed a 3.3 percent decline in September,
which was the first fall since the devastating March earthquake.
Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry expect output to fall 0.1 percent in November and
increase 2.7 percent in December, data from the Ministry of
Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Wednesday.
