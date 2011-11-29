TOKYO Nov 30 Japan's industrial output rose 2.4 percent in October after a steep decline in the previous month, but debt woes in Europe, sluggish global growth and the yen's strength cloud the outlook.

The rise was bigger than a median market forecast of a 1.0 percent gain and followed a 3.3 percent decline in September, which was the first fall since the devastating March earthquake.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to fall 0.1 percent in November and increase 2.7 percent in December, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)