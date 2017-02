TOKYO Aug 12 Japan's industrial output climbed 3.8 percent in June, revised data showed on Friday, confirming growth is moderating following a rapid recovery from a massive earthquake and tsunami in March.

The figure compared with an initial reading of a 3.9 percent rise and a 6.2 percent increase in May, the data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.

The capacity utilisation index rose 5.2 percent in June from a month earlier to 86.4. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Joseph Radford)