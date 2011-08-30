TOKYO Aug 31 Japan's industrial output rose a weaker-than-expected 0.6 percent in July, government data showed on Wednesday, in a sign that recovery from the March earthquake is losing steam as a surging yen and slowing global demand cloud the outlook.

The rise compared with the median estimate for a 1.5 percent increase, following a 3.8 percent rise in June, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.

Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise 2.8 percent in August and to fall 2.4 percent in September.

The ministry maintained its assessment on industrial output, saying that production is recovering. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Joseph Radford)