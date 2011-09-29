TOKYO, Sept 30 Japan's industrial output rose 0.8 percent in August as companies made up for production delays caused by the March natural disaster, government data showed on Friday, but mounting worries over the global economy and a strong yen could sap overseas demand.

The rise was smaller than a median market forecast of a 1.5 percent increase and followed a 0.4 percent rise in the previous month.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to fall 2.5 percent in September and increase 3.8 percent in October, the data showed on Friday. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)