TOKYO Oct 28 Japan's industrial output fell a
bigger-than-expected 4.0 percent in September, the first decline
since a large earthquake and tsunami in March, as a sharp
recovery from the disaster faded and a slowing global economy
weighed on output.
The fall compared with a median market forecast for a 2.1
percent decline, following a 0.6 percent gain in August.
Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry expect output to rise 2.3 percent in October and
increase 1.8 percent in November, data showed on Friday.
The government said output is flat as a trend.
That compared with the previous month's assessment that while
production had nearly recovered from the impact of the March
earthquake, caution was needed on the outlook.
