TOKYO Oct 28 Japan's industrial output fell a bigger-than-expected 4.0 percent in September, the first decline since a large earthquake and tsunami in March, as a sharp recovery from the disaster faded and a slowing global economy weighed on output.

The fall compared with a median market forecast for a 2.1 percent decline, following a 0.6 percent gain in August.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 2.3 percent in October and increase 1.8 percent in November, data showed on Friday.

The government said output is flat as a trend. That compared with the previous month's assessment that while production had nearly recovered from the impact of the March earthquake, caution was needed on the outlook. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)