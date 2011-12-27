TOKYO Dec 28 Japanese industrial output fell a bigger-than-expected 2.6 percent in November, government data showed on Wednesday, hurt by a slowing global economy and after floods in Thailand disrupted supply chains.

The fall compared with a median market forecast of a 0.8 percent drop and followed a 2.2 percent rise in October.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 4.8 percent in December and increase 3.4 percent in January. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)