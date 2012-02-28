TOKYO Feb 29 Japan's industrial output rose 2.0 percent in January, government data showed on Wednesday, rising for two months in a row as manufacturers recover from damage caused by last year's flooding in Thailand.

The rise compared with a median market forecast for a 1.5 percent increase and followed a 3.8 percent rise in December.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 1.7 percent in both February and March, the data showed.

The ministry upgraded its assessment on industrial output, saying it is showing signs of picking up. In the previous month, the ministry said industrial output was more or less flat.

