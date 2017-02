TOKYO, March 14 Japan's industrial output rose 1.9 percent in January, revised data showed on Wednesday, suggesting the economy will continue its recovery from a mild contraction late last year.

The figure compared with an initial reading of a 2.0 percent increase. The capacity utilisation index rose 3.4 percent in January from a month earlier to 92.4.

here (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford)