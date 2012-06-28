TOKYO, June 29 Japan's industrial output fell 3.1 percent in May, suggesting that slowing overseas growth was starting to weigh on the export-reliant economy.

The drop was bigger than a median market forecast of a 2.8 decline, and followed a 0.2 percent fall in April, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Friday.

Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise 2.7 percent in June and increase 2.4 percent in July, the data showed.

here (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)