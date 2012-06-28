BRIEF-Lyondellbasell prices public offering of guaranteed notes
* Lyondellbasell Industries Nv - wholly-owned subsidiary priced public offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.500pct guaranteed notes due 2027
TOKYO, June 29 Japan's industrial output fell 3.1 percent in May, suggesting that slowing overseas growth was starting to weigh on the export-reliant economy.
The drop was bigger than a median market forecast of a 2.8 decline, and followed a 0.2 percent fall in April, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Friday.
Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise 2.7 percent in June and increase 2.4 percent in July, the data showed.
To view the full tables, click on:
here (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Parker-Hannifin says on Feb 21, co priced a private offering of $700.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027 - SEC filing
Feb 21 Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, said on Tuesday that activist investor Starboard Value LP had taken a 6.6 percent stake in the company.