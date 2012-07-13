DIARY - Today in Washington - Feb 21
0830/1330: The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February.
TOKYO, July 13 Japan's industrial output fell 3.4 percent in May, r evised data showed on Friday, partly reflecting temporary inventory adjustments, though the outlook is uncertain due to a slowdown in global growth.
The figure compared with an initial reading of a 3.1 percent decline, following a 0.2 percent dip in April.
The capacity utilisation index fell 2.2 percent in May from a month earlier to 89.8. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Michael Watson)
0830/1330: The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has asked outgoing central bank chief Agustin Carstens to stay at his post until November, according to a spokesman at the president's office.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Heavy machines maker General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER (Companhia de Energias Renováveis), which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)