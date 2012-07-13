TOKYO, July 13 Japan's industrial output fell 3.4 percent in May, r evised data showed on Friday, partly reflecting temporary inventory adjustments, though the outlook is uncertain due to a slowdown in global growth.

The figure compared with an initial reading of a 3.1 percent decline, following a 0.2 percent dip in April.

The capacity utilisation index fell 2.2 percent in May from a month earlier to 89.8. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Michael Watson)