TOKYO, Sept 28 Japan's industrial output fell 1.3 percent in August, down for the second straight month, government data showed on Friday, as Europe's debt crisis and a slowdown in China and other emerging market economies weigh on factory activity.

The fall compared with economists' median forecast for a 0.5 percent decline, and followed a 1.0 percent drop in the previous month, the data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.

Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to fall 2.9 percent in September and stay flat in October, the data showed.

The ministry cut its assessment of industrial output, saying that it is weakening as a trend. Previously it had said production was flat as a trend.

