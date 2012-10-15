BRIEF-Intrinsic4D says Jorey Chernett has resigned as director and CEO
* Intrinsic4D announces default on outstanding debentures, CEO and director resignations and financial status and solvency
TOKYO Oct 15 Japan's industrial output fell 1.6 percent in August, revised data showed on Monday, indicating China's slowdown and the debt-hit euro zone was hurting the export-reliant economy.
The figure compared with an initial reading for August of a 1.3 percent fall, following a 1.0 percent drop in July.
The capacity utilisation index dipped 2.6 percent in August from a month earlier to 85.8.
* Southeastern Asset Management Inc reports 15 percent stake in Deltic Timber Corp as of February 22, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lFLAb1) Further company coverage:
* Spire Inc - intends to use net proceeds from its sale of $6.25 million of 2024 notes to repay short-term debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: