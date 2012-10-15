TOKYO Oct 15 Japan's industrial output fell 1.6 percent in August, revised data showed on Monday, indicating China's slowdown and the debt-hit euro zone was hurting the export-reliant economy.

The figure compared with an initial reading for August of a 1.3 percent fall, following a 1.0 percent drop in July.

The capacity utilisation index dipped 2.6 percent in August from a month earlier to 85.8.