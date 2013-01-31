TOKYO Jan 31 Japan's industrial output increased 2.5 percent in December, rising at the fastest pace since June 2011, government data showed on Thursday, in a sign that the impact from falling exports and weak global demand was waning.

The rise compared with a median market forecast for a 4.5 percent increase, and followed a 1.4 percent decline in the previous month.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 2.6 percent in January and increase 2.3 percent in February.

The ministry raised its assessment of industrial output, saying that it is it was showing signs of halting its declines. Previously, it had said production was on a downward trend.

