TOKYO Nov 30 Japan's industrial output
unexpectedly rose 1.8 percent in October, up for the first time
in four months, government data showed, in a sign that the
impact of the global slowdown and a diplomatic row with China
may have run their course.
The rise compared with a median market forecast of a 2.2
percent drop, following a 4.1 percent decline in the previous
month which was the biggest drop since the aftermath of last
year's earthquake.
Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry expect output to fall 0.1 percent in November but rise
7.5 percent in December, data from the ministry showed on
Friday.
The ministry maintained its assessment of industrial output,
saying that it is falling.
To view the full tables, click on