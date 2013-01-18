TOKYO Jan 18 Japan's industrial output fell 1.4 percent in November, revised data showed on Friday, suggesting weak exports and a temporary slowdown in overseas economies weighed on Japan's economic activity.

The figure compared with an initial reading of a 1.7 percent decline and a 1.6 percent increase in October.

The capacity utilisation index fell 0.2 percent in November from a month earlier to 82.2, the data showed.

