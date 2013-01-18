Valeant rallies support with key refi
By Tessa Walsh, Jonathan Schwarzberg, Davide Scigliuzzo and Lisa Lee
TOKYO Jan 18 Japan's industrial output fell 1.4 percent in November, revised data showed on Friday, suggesting weak exports and a temporary slowdown in overseas economies weighed on Japan's economic activity.
The figure compared with an initial reading of a 1.7 percent decline and a 1.6 percent increase in October.
The capacity utilisation index fell 0.2 percent in November from a month earlier to 82.2, the data showed.
To view the full tables, go to the METI website:
By Tessa Walsh, Jonathan Schwarzberg, Davide Scigliuzzo and Lisa Lee
* RMB Capital Holdings LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Porter Bancorp Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2neswPi) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 10 The median number of U.S. interest rate increases in 2017 expected among Federal Reserve policymakers may grow to four when they release their summary of quarterly economic forecasts next Wednesday, JPMorgan economist Michael Feroli said on Friday.