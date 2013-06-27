TOKYO, June 28 Japanese industrial output rose
2.0 percent in May from the previous month, up for the fourth
consecutive month, government data showed on Friday, a sign that
a pickup in exports is underpinning factory output and the
broader economy.
The rise compared with a 0.2 percent increase projected by
economists in a Reuters poll, and followed a 0.9 percent rise in
the previous month, the data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade
and Industry showed.
Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect production to
fall 2.4 percent in June but rise 3.3 percent in July, the data
showed.
The ministry maintained its assessment of industrial output,
saying it was showing a moderate pickup trend.
To view the full tables, click on
For more background, please see PREVIEW.