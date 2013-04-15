PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 2
March 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, April 15 Japan's industrial output rose 0.6 percent in February, revised data showed on Monday, suggesting a weaker yen and gains in share prices helped improve firms' production activity.
The figure compared with an initial reading of a 0.1 percent fall and a 0.3 percent increase in January.
The capacity utilisation index rose 0.7 percent in February from a month earlier to 86.6.
March 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, March 2 Asian shares rose on Thursday as investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's less combative tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate hike this month buoyed the dollar.