China aims to cut taxes, fees for companies by 1 trln yuan this year-premier
BEIJING, March 15 China aims to cut taxes and fees for companies by 1 trillion yuan ($144.65 billion) this year, Premier Li Keqiang said Wednesday.
TOKYO Feb 28 Japan's industrial output rose 4.0 percent in January, marking a second straight month of gains, government data showed on Friday, as companies ramped up production of cars and other goods to meet rising demand before a sales tax hike in April.
The month-on-month gain compared with economists' median forecast for 3.0 percent growth and followed a 0.9 percent increase in December, the data from the Ministry of Trade, Economy and Industry showed.
Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise 1.3 percent in February but decrease 3.2 percent in March.
The ministry maintained its assessment that industrial output is picking up.
* Toyota, electric machinery makers offer smaller base pay raise * Unions made same demands as one year ago * Big firms offer far less than union demands * Hikes 'far from enough' to boost growth - economist (Adds results, reaction, details) By Tetsushi Kajimoto TOKYO, March 15 Most major Japanese companies offered the lowest hike in base pay in four years on Wednesday, a setback for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's campaign dubbed "Abenomics" to spur the long-sl
WASHINGTON, March 15 The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates for the second time in three months on Wednesday, encouraged by strong monthly job gains and confidence that inflation is finally rising to its target.