BRIEF-Calithera announces commencement of underwritten public offering of common stock
TOKYO, July 30 Japan's industrial output fell 3.3 percent in June as companies curbed production due to a pile-up in inventories, government data showed on Wednesday, but manufacturers expect output to rise in the coming months.
The month-on-month fall compared with economists' median estimate of a 1.2 percent decline in a Reuters poll of economists. It followed a 0.7 percent increase in May, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry data showed.
Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise 2.5 percent in July and increase 1.1 percent in August, the data showed.
The ministry lowered its assessment of factory output, saying it has weakened.
To view the full tables, click on the METI website: here (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
NEW YORK, March 20 The S&P 500 fell on Monday as investors worried that President Donald Trump's plan to cut taxes and boost the economy could take longer than previously expected.
NEW YORK, March 20 Two former top executives of the now-defunct China Medical Technologies Ltd have been criminally charged in the United State with defrauding investors out of more than $400 million, U.S. prosecutors said on Monday.