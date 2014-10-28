BRIEF-Macellum comments on settlement discussions with Citi Trends
* Macellum Capital Management says comments on settlement discussions with Citi Trends
TOKYO Oct 29 Japan's industrial output rose 2.7 percent in September, bouncing from the prior month's decline, government data showed on Wednesday, a result that could ease concerns about the outlook for the country's factory activity and broader economy.
The rise compared with economists' median estimate of a 2.2 percent increase in a Reuters poll. It followed a 1.9 percent drop in August, the data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.
Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to fall 0.1 percent in October but increase 1.0 percent in November, the data showed.
To view the full tables, click on the METI website: here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Dragonwave Inc says company is selling approximately 1.2 million common shares in registered direct offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: