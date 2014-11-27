TOKYO Nov 28 Japan's industrial output
unexpectedly rose 0.2 percent in October, marking a second
straight month of gains, government data showed on Friday, in a
tentative sign of recovery from a decline in demand caused by a
sales tax hike earlier this year.
The month-on-month rise compared with economists' median
estimate of a 0.6 percent decline in a Reuters poll. It followed
a 2.9 percent rise in September, which was the biggest gain so
far this year.
Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry expect output to rise 2.3 percent in November and
increase 0.4 percent in December.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)