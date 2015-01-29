Russian police detain opposition leader Navalny at Moscow protest
MOSCOW, March 26 Russian police detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny in central Moscow on Sunday at a rally which Navalny had called to protest against corruption.
TOKYO Jan 30 Japan's industrial output rose 1.0 percent in December from the previous month, government data showed on Friday, a sign the economy is gradually emerging from the doldrums.
The rise compared with a median market forecast for a 1.3 percent increase.
Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 6.3 percent in January and decline 1.8 percent in February. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.