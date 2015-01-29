TOKYO Jan 30 Japan's industrial output rose 1.0 percent in December from the previous month, government data showed on Friday, a sign the economy is gradually emerging from the doldrums.

The rise compared with a median market forecast for a 1.3 percent increase.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 6.3 percent in January and decline 1.8 percent in February. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)