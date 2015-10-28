Mexico's Carstens says ready to act to anchor inflation
ACAPULCO, Mexico March 22 Mexico's central bank will act in an opportune manner to ensure that inflation expectations are anchored, central bank chief Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday.
TOKYO Oct 29 Japan's industrial output rose 1.0 percent in September, data showed on Thursday, suggesting the economy is emerging from the doldrums as the pain from China's slowdown begins to ease.
The month-on-month fall compared with economists' median forecast for a 0.5 percent drop.
Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 4.1 percent in October and shrink 0.3 percent in November, data showed.
For more background, see PREVIEW (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
March 22 Small U.S. business online lender Kabbage Inc is in talks to raise a new round of equity funding that could be used for potential acquisitions at a time when many of its peers face funding challenges, people familiar with the matter said.