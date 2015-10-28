(Repeats to additional alert)

TOKYO Oct 29 Japan's industrial output rose 1.0 percent in September, data showed on Thursday, suggesting the economy is emerging from the doldrums as the pain from China's slowdown begins to ease.

The month-on-month fall compared with economists' median forecast for a 0.5 percent drop.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 4.1 percent in October and shrink 0.3 percent in November, data showed.

