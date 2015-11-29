TOKYO Nov 30 Japan's industrial output rose 1.4 percent in October from the previous month, up for a second straight month, in a sign of a gradual pickup in factory activity, government data showed on Monday.

The month-on-month rise compared with economists' median estimate for a 1.9 percent increase, data by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.

That followed a 1.1 percent increase in September, which marked the first rise in three months.

Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise 0.2 percent in November and decrease 0.9 percent in December.

