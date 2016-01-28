(Repeats to additional alert)
TOKYO Jan 29 Japan's industrial output fell 1.4
percent in December from the previous month, government data
showed on Friday, down for a second straight month in a sign
that weakness in domestic and external demand is weighing on
factory activity.
The reading compared with a median market forecast for a 0.3
percent decline in a Reuters poll of economists, data by the
Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.
Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise
7.6 percent in January and decline 4.1 percent in February, the
data showed.
