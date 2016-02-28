TOKYO Feb 29 Japan's industrial output rose 3.7 percent in January, up for the first time in three months, government data showed on Monday, in what may be a temporary pickup in factory activity amid weak domestic and external demand.

The rise compared with economists' median estimate of a 3.3 percent gain in a Reuters poll, data by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.

Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to fall 5.2 percent in February and increase 3.1 percent in March, the data showed.

To view the full tables, click on METI's website:

