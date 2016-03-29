US STOCKS-Futures dip on soft U.S. data, geopolitical risks
April 17 U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower on Monday as geopolitical concerns and weak economic data weighed on sentiment, while the first-quarter earnings season gathered pace.
TOKYO, March 30 Japan's industrial output fell 6.2 percent in February after the prior month's solid gain, government data showed on Wednesday, underscoring fragile factory activity due to sluggish demand both at home and abroad.
The month-on-month fall compared with economists' median estimate for a 6.0 percent decline and marked the biggest drop since March 2011, when the devastating earthquake in Japan crippled the country's supply chain.
It followed a 3.7 percent gain in January, which was the first increase in three months.
Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 3.9 percent in March and increase 5.3 percent in April.
To view the full tables, click on METI's website:
here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
* Emerge Energy Services LP says on April 12, 2017, entered into a new $40.0 million second lien senior secured term loan facility - SEC filing