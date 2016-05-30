BRIEF-Apple readies to sell up to $8 bln in new bonds- FT, citing sources
* Apple finalising plans to borrow between $6 billion and $8 billion - FT, citing sources
TOKYO May 31 Japanese industrial output unexpectedly rose 0.3 percent in April, government data showed on Tuesday, suggesting production was holding up despite weak exports and the hit from a series of earthquakes in southern Japan during the month.
The increase compared with a median market forecast for a 1.5 percent drop.
Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 2.2 percent in May and increase 0.3 percent in June. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 The U.S. Senate Budget Committee on Thursday voted to confirm Republican Congressman Mick Mulvaney as White House budget director under President Donald Trump.
