Research provider Lucror bulks up LatAm coverage
NEW YORK, Feb 2 (IFR) - Credit research provider Lucror Analytics has hired two new directors to cover Latin America, as demand for coverage of the region's high-yield sector increases.
TOKYO May 31 Japanese industrial output unexpectedly rose 0.3 percent in April, government data showed on Tuesday, suggesting production was holding up despite weak exports and the hit from a series of earthquakes in southern Japan during the month.
The increase compared with a median market forecast for a 1.5 percent drop.
Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 2.2 percent in May and increase 0.3 percent in June. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
Feb 2 Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc, the maker of the first long-acting implant to treat opioid addiction in the United States, said on Thursday that it had decided not to proceed with its initial public offering, citing current market environment.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Updates to open)