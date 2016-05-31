(Attached to additional alert)

TOKYO May 31 Japanese industrial output unexpectedly rose 0.3 percent in April, government data showed on Tuesday, suggesting production was holding up despite weak exports and the hit from a series of earthquakes in southern Japan during the month.

The increase compared with a median market forecast for a 1.5 percent drop.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 2.2 percent in May and increase 0.3 percent in June. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)