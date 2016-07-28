TOKYO, July 29 Japan's industrial output rose 1.9 percent in June, government data showed on Friday, in a sign that demand is starting to pick up.

That compared with the median estimate for a 0.7 percent increase in a Reuters poll of economists.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 2.4 percent in July and increase by 2.3 percent in August, data showed.

The government changed its assessment of industrial production, saying it was stagnating but that some areas were showing recovery. Last month, the ministry simply said industrial output was stagnating.

