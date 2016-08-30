TOKYO Aug 31 Japanese industrial output was
flat in July from the previous month, underscoring fragility in
factory activity, government data showed on Wednesday.
The result compared with economists' median estimate of a
0.8 percent increase in a Reuters poll, following a 2.3 percent
increase in June.
Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry expect output to rise 4.1 percent in August and decline
0.7 percent in September.
To view the full tables, click on METI's website:
here
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)