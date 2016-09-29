TOKYO, Sept 30 Japan's industrial output rose
1.5 percent month-on-month in August, data from the Ministry of
Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Friday, in a tentative
sign of a pickup in factory activity.
The result compared with a median market forecast for a 0.5
percent gain, and followed a 0.4 percent decline in July.
Manufacturers surveyed by METI expect output to rise 2.2
percent in September and increase 1.2 percent in October.
