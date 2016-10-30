TOKYO Oct 31 Japan's industrial output was unchanged in September from the previous month, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Monday, in a sign that factory activity may be losing some momentum.

The result compared with a median estimate of a 1.0 percent increase and followed a 1.3 percent rise in the previous month.

Manufacturers surveyed by the METI expect output to rise 1.1 percent in October and 2.1 percent in November.

For the full tables on METI's website:

here

