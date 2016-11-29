BRIEF-WILDHORSE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT CORP ANNOUNCES PRICING OF UPSIZED $350 MLN OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES
* PRICED $350 MILLION AMOUNT OF 6.875% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2025 AT 99.244% OF PAR
TOKYO Nov 30 Japan's industrial output rose 0.1 percent in October from the previous month, preliminary data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Wednesday, in a sign of a tentative pickup in factory activity.
The result compared with the median forecast of a 0.1 percent fall in a Reuters poll of economists, and followed a 0.6 percent increase in September.
Manufacturers surveyed by METI expect output to rise 4.5 percent in November and decrease 0.6 percent in December.
For the full tables on METI's website: here
For more background, please see this PREVIEW (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
* S&P 500 stocks slip; U.S. 4th-quarter GDP growth disappoints
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Cisco Systems Inc, Bosch Ltd and several other companies, have set up a consortium to work on how blockchain can be used to secure and improve "internet of things" applications, as sectors beyond finance seek to benefit from bitcoin's underlying technology.