TOKYO Nov 30 Japan's industrial output rose 0.1 percent in October from the previous month, preliminary data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Wednesday, in a sign of a tentative pickup in factory activity.

The result compared with the median forecast of a 0.1 percent fall in a Reuters poll of economists, and followed a 0.6 percent increase in September.

Manufacturers surveyed by METI expect output to rise 4.5 percent in November and decrease 0.6 percent in December.

