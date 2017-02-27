(Repeats to attach to additional alert)
TOKYO Feb 28 Japan's industrial output
unexpectedly fell 0.8 percent in January, posting the first
decline in six months, government data showed on Tuesday.
The month-on-month fall compared with a median market
forecast of a 0.3 percent rise and a revised 0.7 percent gain in
December, data by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry
(METI) showed.
Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise
3.5 percent in February but fall 5.0 percent in March, it
showed.
