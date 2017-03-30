(Repeats to attach to additional alert)

TOKYO, March 31 Japan's industrial output rose 2.0 percent in February from the previous month for the fastest pace of increase in eight months, government data showed on Friday, in a sign that final demand is picking up.

That was more than the median estimate for a 1.2 percent rise and followed a revised 0.4 percent decline in January, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) showed.

Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to fall 2.0 percent in March and rise 8.3 percent in April, the data showed.

For the full tables on METI's website: here

For more background, please see this PREVIEW (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)