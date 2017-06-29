UPDATE 2-German bond yields set for biggest weekly jump since 2015
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates after flash euro zone inflation data)
TOKYO, June 30 Japan's industrial output fell 3.3 percent in May from the previous month due to lower production of cars and construction equipment, preliminary government data showed on Friday, in a sign of a temporary lull in manufacturing activity.
The result compared with the median estimate of a 3.2 percent decline in a Reuters poll of economists.
It followed a 4.0 percent increase in April, which was the fastest increase in almost six years, the data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.
Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise 2.8 percent in June and fall 0.1 percent in July.
WASHINGTON, June 30 U.S. President Donald Trump urged Republican U.S. senators on Friday to repeal Obamacare immediately if they cannot agree on a new health care plan to take its place.
* Cable Car Capital LLC reports a 9.1 percent stake in Insignia Systems Inc as of June 29 - SEC filing