TOKYO, Sept 16 A key policy panel of Japan's ruling Democratic Party on Friday urged the Bank of Japan to work closely with the government to address the yen's rise and global financial instability, and to further ease monetary policy appropriately and flexibly to support the economy.

The recommendations were prepared by the party's financial affairs subcommittee and will be submitted to its policy affairs committee for eventual inclusion in a third extra budget, which is expected to be submitted to parliament next month and will focus on rebuilding disaster-hit areas in northeast Japan. (Reporting by Sumio Ito and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)