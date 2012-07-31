* Weak export demand weighs on Japan PMI
* South Korea output falls more than expected
* Taiwan Q2 GDP shrinks on year, govt slashes forecast
* Europe's debt crisis, slowdown in China weigh
(Adds details, economist's quote)
By Stanley White
TOKYO, July 31 Major Asian exporters Japan,
South Korea and Taiwan showed deepening signs of economic stress
on Tuesday as Europe's sovereign debt crisis, a slowing China
and sluggish activity in the United States weigh on global
demand.
A purchasing managers' report suggested Japan's factory
sector is shrinking at its fastest pace since last year's
earthquake and industrial output in South Korea fell four times
more than expected.
Taiwan sliced a full percentage point off its official
forecast for 2012 economic growth, the seventh downgrade since
last August.
The reports come ahead of the release on Wednesday of two
China purchasing managers' indexes. Weak readings from the
world's number-two economy could alarm policymakers globally and
spark fresh action to bolster growth.
"Overseas demand is weak, so Asian countries that focus on
exports are going to face a difficult time," said Yasuo
Yamamoto, senior economist at Mizuho Research Institute in
Tokyo.
"The Bank of Japan could ease policy in September as there
is a lot of uncertainty about the global economic outlook. As
long as there are no concerns about inflation, we could see
central banks in other countries take steps too."
The U.S. Federal Reserve reviews policy on Tuesday and
Wednesday and the European Central Bank takes stock on Thursday.
JAPAN WORRY
The Markit/JMMA Japan Manufacturing PMI fell in July to a
seasonally adjusted 47.9 from 49.9 in June.
It marked the second month that the index had been below 50,
a threshold that separates contraction from expansion.
More worryingly, 47.9 suggested the sector that includes the
likes of camera maker Canon Inc and carmaker Nissan
Motor Corp is contracting at the fastest pace since
April 2011, a month after the earthquake and tsunami that
devastated large areas of Japan's northeast coast.
"Factory output, new orders and exports all decreased at the
fastest rates since April 2011, while input buying and backlogs
also decreased markedly," said Alex Hamilton, an economist at
British data provider Markit, which gathers the figures.
"These are worrying developments given the weakness of
global demand at present."
A new export orders index, a leading indicator, fell to 43.2
from 47.5 to mark the fastest contraction since the earthquake.
Apart from weakness in global demand, Japanese companies are
also battling against a strong yen, which Nissan said last week
had reduced its quarterly operating profit by 25.7 billion yen
($330 million).
The output sub-index fell to 47.3 from 48.7, reflecting
official figures on Monday that showed Japan's industrial output
fell in June for the third straight month.
A raft of purchasing managers' reports are due to be
released globally on Wednesday, including on India, South Korea
and Taiwan.
The main focus in Asia will be on the PMIs for China, which
earlier in July posted its sixth successive quarterly slowdown
in economic growth.
SLOWDOWN UNAVOIDABLE?
South Korea, a major producer of autos, chips, flat screens
and mobile phones, said on Tuesday that industrial output fell a
seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in June from May, steeper than a
median forecast of a 0.1 percent decline.
Data on Wednesday is expected by analysts to show the
country's exports fell in July from a year earlier, underlining
the view that a slowdown in Asia is unavoidable when both the
U.S. and Chinese economies falter.
Taiwan on Tuesday cut its 2012 full-year growth forecast to
just over 2 percent, which would be the slowest pace of economic
expansion since 2009.
Taiwan, home to major tech firms such as the world's biggest
contract computer chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Co Ltd, plays a central role in the global tech supply
chain, so its economic data is closely watched.
The growth revision came as figures showed the economy
expanded slightly in the second quarter from the first quarter
but unexpectedly contracted from a year earlier.
Aidan Wang, an economist at Yuanta Securities (Taipei), said
the island's GDP report "shows that many corporates postponed
investment and expenditures because of what was happening in
Europe."
The PMI data on Wednesday and South Korea's exports figures
will give investors the first major look at the shape of the
Asian economy in July.
"The trade outlook for next year does not look very rosy at
this point," said Park Sang-hyun, chief economist at HI
Investment & Securities in Seoul.
"There is a big chance the Bank of Korea will make a
back-to-back rate cut in August. If they do, there will be
another cut within the end of the year."
(Additional reporting by Se Young Lee in Seoul; Editing by Neil
Fullick)