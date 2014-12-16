TOKYO Dec 16 Growth in Japanese manufacturing
activity picked up slightly in December and output grew at the
fastest pace since September, a survey showed on Tuesday,
suggesting the economy is recovering from a recession in the
third quarter.
The Markit/JMMA flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 52.1 in
December from a final 52.0 in November.
The index remained above the 50 threshold that separates
contraction from expansion for the seventh consecutive month.
The output component of the PMI index rose to a preliminary
53.3 from 52.7 in the previous month.
New orders and new export orders both rose but at a slower
rate. The index for new export orders fell to a preliminary 50.3
from a final 51.8 in the previous month.
The pace of job creation accelerated to the fastest since
April.
The final Markit/JMMA PMI for December will be released on
Jan. 5.
The economy unexpectedly slipped into a recession in the
third quarter, largely due to the hit to consumption from a
sales tax increase in April. Since then, signs of recovery have
been mixed, with exports rebounding but consumer mood slumping.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's landslide election win on Sunday
gave him a fresh mandate to pursue his 'Abenomics' policies
comprising massive monetary and fiscal expansion, and structural
reforms. However, his strategy to end 15 years of deflation and
drive sustainable growth has had only modest success so far,
helping to boost share prices and drive down the yen.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Kim Coghill)