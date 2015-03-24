TOKYO, March 24 Japanese manufacturing activity
expanded in March at a much slower pace than the previous month
as domestic orders contracted in a worrying sign that the
recovering economy may be losing some momentum.
The Markit/JMMA flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers Index (PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 50.4 in March
from a final 51.6 in February.
The index remained above the 50 threshold that separates
contraction from expansion for the 10th consecutive month but
fell to the lowest since manufacturing activity began expanding
in June last year.
New orders fell to a preliminary 49.5 from 51.0 in February,
contracting for the first time in 10 months.
The index for new export orders also fell to a preliminary
52.2 from a final 53.7 in the previous month, but continued to
expand as the weak yen helped improve Japanese exporters' price
competitiveness.
The output index fell to 52.0 in March to reach the lowest
level since October last year.
The final Markit/JMMA PMI for March will be released on
April 1.
Japan's economy grew much less than initially thought in the
fourth quarter as capital expenditure declined in a worrying
sign that a rebound in consumer spending is not encouraging
business investment.
The revised fourth-quarter data joined a mixed batch of
indicators over recent months that underscore a fragile recovery
from a recession last year.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Kim Coghill)