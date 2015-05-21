BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
TOKYO May 21 Japanese manufacturing activity rebounded modestly in May as output and new orders picked up, suggesting a much-needed improvement in demand at home and abroad.
The Markit/JMMA flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 50.9 in May from a final 49.9 in April.
The index returned above the 50 threshold that separates contraction from expansion for the first time in two months.
The output index also rose to a preliminary 51.7 in May, after shrinking in April.
New orders rose to a preliminary 51.2 from 48.8 in April, ending two months of declines.
New export orders rose modestly to 50.5 from a final 50.3 in the previous month, but expanded for the 11th consecutive month.
The final Markit/JMMA PMI for May will be released on June 1.
Japan's economy expanded in January-March at the fastest pace in a year, but much of the growth came from inventories, data showed on Wednesday.
Private consumption, housing investment and exports all rose but at a feeble pace, leaving policymakers with more work to do two years after a radical monetary stimulus programme has brought only scant success.
The flash PMI data for May would suggest there is a good chance that the economy continued to expand in the current quarter.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Kim Coghill)
