TOKYO Oct 31 Japanese manufacturing activity expanded in October for the first time in two months due an increase in output at auto makers, but some companies said the rising yen and a slowdown in China are hurting external demand, a survey showed on Monday.

The Markit/JMMA Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 50.6 in October from 49.3 in September.

The index climbed above the 50 threshold that separates contraction from expansion for the first time in two months.

The index for new export orders, a leading indicator of Japanese exports, rose to 47.2 from 44.9 in the previous month.

"Japanese manufacturers registered renewed production growth in October, despite further declines in new orders from both domestic and external clients," said Alex Hamilton, an economist at Markit.

"Weak demand from China and ongoing yen strength were again cited as key factors contributing to falling export sales."

The output component of the PMI index rose to 52.8 from 49.0 in September. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford)