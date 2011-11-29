TOKYO Nov 30 Japanese manufacturing
activity contracted in November at the fastest pace since the
record earthquake triggered a nuclear crisis as slowing growth
in China, a strong yen and floods at factories in Thailand hurt
Japan's output.
The Markit/JMMA Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers
Index (PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 49.1 in November from
50.6 in the previous month.
That marked the lowest level since 45.7 in April, one month
after the March 11 quake and tsunami struck. It was also the
first time in two months that the index had been below the 50
threshold that separates contraction from expansion.
The index for new export orders, a leading indicator of
Japanese exports, fell to 46.0 from 47.2 in the previous month.
"Underlying demand weakness reflected persistent yen
strength and fewer new order intakes from emerging Asia, with
China mentioned in particular," said Alex Hamilton, an economist
at Markit.
"Disruptions emanating from floods in Thailand also played a
role in disrupting industry activity over the month, especially
with regards to the supply chain."
The output component of the PMI index fell to 47.7 in
November from 52.8 the previous month to reach the lowest level
since April.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Michael Watson)