TOKYO Dec 30 Japanese manufacturing
activity expanded in December for the first time in two months
as output and export orders fell at a slower pace, a survey
showed on Friday, in a tentative sign that demand could be
stabilising.
The Markit/JMMA Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers
Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 50.2 in December from
49.1 in November.
The index rose above the 50 threshold that separates
contraction from expansion for the first time in two months.
"December data indicated a marginal improvement in
manufacturing sector operating conditions," Markit said in a
report.
"Both output and new business fell at slower rates, while
companies added to their staff numbers for the sixth month in a
row."
The index for new export orders, a leading indicator of
Japanese exports, rose to 49.1 -- the highest since May -- from
46.0 in the previous month.
The output component of the PMI index also rose to 49.6,
from 47.7 in November.
The employment index gained to 51.3 in December from 51.2 in
the previous month.
