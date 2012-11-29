TOKYO Nov 30 Japanese manufacturing activity
contracted in November at the fastest pace in 19 months, a
survey showed on Friday, as falling exports, weak domestic
demand and declining capital expenditure push the world's
third-largest economy towards recession.
The Markit/JMMA Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers
Index (PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 46.5 in November from
46.9 in October. It remained below the 50 threshold that
separates contraction from expansion for a sixth straight month.
Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 0.9 percent in
the July-September third quarter as exports slumped and firms
cut capital spending. Many economists say GDP is likely to
shrink again in the fourth quarter, which would confirm that the
economy is in recession.
"With internal and external demand reported to be fragile,
especially in key overseas markets, the latest PMI data imply
that Japan's economy could register another fall in GDP during
the fourth quarter," said Paul Smith, a senior economist at
Markit.
The index for new export orders fell to 45.1 from 46.7 in
October, remaining below 50 for the eighth month in a row.
The output component of the PMI index rose to 46.7 in
November from 46.4 in the previous month.